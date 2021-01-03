GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches Market Cap of $25,005.66

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,005.66 and $43.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,373,493 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.