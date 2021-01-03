GHOST (GHOST) Reaches Market Cap of $840,925.07

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $840,925.07 and $70,047.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

