Giant Market Cap Hits $127,208.76 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 54% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $70.83, $5.63 and $33.89. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $127,208.76 and $10,801.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276139 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $70.83, $33.89, $11.91, $31.10, $24.71, $10.42, $20.33, $7.59, $18.98, $13.92 and $5.63. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

