Gnosis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $125.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $83.50 or 0.00254976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.