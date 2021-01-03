GNY (GNY) Price Up 149.1% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 73.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, GNY has traded up 149.1% against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. GNY has a market cap of $46.67 million and $300,149.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

