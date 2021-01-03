GoHelpFund Market Cap Hits $16,061.54 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $16,061.54 and approximately $7,625.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

