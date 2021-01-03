Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $32,518.30 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017174 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001583 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00023248 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

