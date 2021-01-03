Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $5,241.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00123927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00173496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00516840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00271023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

