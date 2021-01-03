Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 24,045 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Q2 worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,048 shares of company stock valued at $26,721,580. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

