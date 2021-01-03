Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,367 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $39,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 335.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 391,222 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $31,478,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,379.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 267,831 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.