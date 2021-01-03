Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of HD Supply worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of HDS opened at $55.99 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.