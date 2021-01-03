Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of 2U worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $45,901,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $256,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.