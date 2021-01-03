Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,022 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.