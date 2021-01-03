Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 41,288 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Workiva worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

