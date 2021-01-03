Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,936 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 684,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 332,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 168,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

