Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,541 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

HTA stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

