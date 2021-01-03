Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,288 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $177,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

