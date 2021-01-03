Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,278 shares of company stock worth $27,519,520. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $177.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.