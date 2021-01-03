Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Exponent worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exponent by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 259,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $91.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.