Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.35% of Zuora worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,630.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,226 shares of company stock worth $1,246,822. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Zuora stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

