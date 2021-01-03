Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

