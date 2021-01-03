Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,680 shares of company stock worth $3,544,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.