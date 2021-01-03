Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.53 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,389,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,795.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $317.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $326.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

