Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 2,842.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,839 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of SVMK worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,256. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

