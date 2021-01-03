Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.76 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NFG stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

