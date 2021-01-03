Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $918,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,069,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.