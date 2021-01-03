Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of RealPage worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

RealPage stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.48 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.