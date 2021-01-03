Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quidel were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $179.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.59. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

