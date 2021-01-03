Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.43% of Domo worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 712.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 501.2% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,571 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 140.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.93. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

