Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,880 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Yext worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,333,610 shares in the company, valued at $53,171,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,168,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,407 shares of company stock worth $4,092,894. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

