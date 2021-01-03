Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 42.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,558.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 178,634 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $31,872,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,465.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,814,924 shares of company stock worth $169,271,601 in the last quarter.

Pinterest stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

