Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in iQIYI by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

