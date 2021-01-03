Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

KNSL opened at $200.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.81.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

