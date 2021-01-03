Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,502 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $112.94.

