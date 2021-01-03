Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,586 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

