Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 47,656 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.56 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

