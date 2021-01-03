Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,557 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

