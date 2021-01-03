Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,605 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 159,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 129,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,700,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

