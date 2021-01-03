Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,585 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.