Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.97 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.89% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of SNEX opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million.

In related news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $1,605,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,801.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,294 shares of company stock worth $6,344,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNEX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.