Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

GWLIF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

