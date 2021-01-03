GreenMed Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

