Grid+ (GRID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,646.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $114,646.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

