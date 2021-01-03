GridCoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $1,344.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,687,057 coins and its circulating supply is 411,034,025 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

