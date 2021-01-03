GridCoin Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $1,595.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,667,334 coins and its circulating supply is 411,014,301 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.