Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,861,920 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall, LBank, BitForex, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

