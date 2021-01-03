GXChain (GXC) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $8.24 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,876,874 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

