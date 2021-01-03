HackenAI (HAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

