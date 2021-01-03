Halving Coin (HALV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $74.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,655.73 and $74.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

Halving Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

