Handshake Trading Up 9.1% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $36.60 million and $1.21 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,598.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $911.54 or 0.02713059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00450177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01183047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00404644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00178970 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 345,768,531 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

